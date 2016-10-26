James “Jimmy” Ward

James “Jimmy” Ward, 56 of Hopedale,, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the emergency room at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio. He was born July 28, 1960 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of James E. and Marjorie L. Atkins Ward of Hopedale, Ohio.

Jimmy worked at Harrison Community Hospital as an EMT and at Quick Lube and Elite Auto Glass in Moundsville, W.Va. He was president of the Hopedale Softball Association, a coach for the Harrison Youth Soccer League and was a former member of the Hopedale VFD. Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Donny Watson. Jimmy is survived in addition to his parents; by his wife Carrie Rose Ward; children: Kayla (Greg Rose) Ward, Matt Rose, Jaylin Ward and Abigail Ward; grandchildren: Kaylee and Owen Rose; Siblings: Connie Watson, Scott (Darci) Ward, Delena (Larry) Mitchell and a family friend, Lola Kidwell; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday from 1-5 and Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. all at Harrison Hills United Pentecostal Church, 87800 Cadiz-Jewett Road, Jewett, with Rev. Philip Spellman officiating. Burial will follow at Hopedale Cemetery. Fire Department service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Jaylin and Abigail Ward, c/o PNC Bank, 235 South Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

