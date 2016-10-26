Kevin Bernard Mason
Kevin Bernard Mason, 61, of Cadiz, died Monday, October 24, 2016 at Trinity West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born August 14, 1955 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Noble B. and Evelyn Worthington Mason, Jr.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a daughter, Kimberly Mason and a brother, James Mason.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. with full military honors.
Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.
The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com
