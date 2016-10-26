Kevin Bernard Mason

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Kevin Bernard Mason, 61, of Cadiz, died Monday, October 24, 2016 at Trinity West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born August 14, 1955 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Noble B. and Evelyn Worthington Mason, Jr.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a daughter, Kimberly Mason and a brother, James Mason.

A graveside funeral service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. with full military honors.

Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com