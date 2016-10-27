Paul Ray DeWalt

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Paul Ray DeWalt, 71, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born July 2, 1945 in Cadiz, a son of the late Alfred and Esther Sterling.

Paul was a retired Harrison County Dog Warden and enjoyed mowing lawns.

Surviving are his companion, Nancy Williston; two sons, Robert DeWalt and Jeff Gilmore of Scio; five daughters, Daureatha Hython of Cadiz, Paula Dean of Canton, Robin Newell of Columbus, Leslie (Renardo) Cross of Virginia, Jackie (Troy) Layman of Cadiz; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held on a future date to be announced.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.