Open house/auction

in Area News Events by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

The Carpentry class at the Belmont Career Center will be holding an open house for its home building project on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 -5 p.m., at the school.

The completed modular home will go on auction Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m.. The house is a 1,400 square foot, three bedroom, two bath, ranch-style home. The eventual owner is responsible for transporting the house to a lot.

The auction will be conducted by licensed auctioneer Dave Jones. For more information, contact carpentry instructor Paul Bickmeier at (740) 695-9130, ext. 1138.