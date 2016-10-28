Harrison Central cheerleaders hold first ever ‘Trunk or Treat’

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By Ed Banks

News-Herald Staff Writer

CADIZ – On Thursday evening, Oct. 27, the Harrison Central cheerleaders held a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for the Huskies community. The evening’s event was the idea of Harrison Central’s new varsity cheering coach Sunnie Ruble. “We have held similar events in other areas of the valley,” Ruble stated. “In coming here to Harrison Central I thought the idea might be something that folks would enjoy”. The trunk or treat festivities are open to anyone who wishes to attend. “We also use the trunk and treat as an opportunity to promote attendance to Friday night’s football game,” she added.

The trunk or treat portion of the evening was held outside of the John W. Stephenson Center, while inside, tables were set up to play games for prizes.

Although it was a first-time event, the festivities were well attended. Parents, children, students and faculty members flooded both areas of the event. Cheerleaders worked the tables inside the gymnasium, while coaches, teachers, administrators and parent-volunteers prepared and handed out food. Cheering advisor Sunnie Ruble came to Harrison Central from the Martins Ferry area. She still remains involved with the National Cheerleading Association as a tumbling and cheering instructor and coach.