Fatal Crash Shuts Down U.S. 22

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald

HARRISON COUNTY – An accident involving a pickup truck and a commercial semi-truck resulted in the death of Donald Golob, 67 of Brooklyn, Ohio. The driver of the pickup, a 1993 Dodge W250 driven by Joshua Winstanley, 19 of Reno, was not injured and was able to drive away, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The accident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrison 13, or Upper Clearfork Road and U.S. 22 where just last summer another fatal accident occurred at that same spot.

According to OSHP, both vehicles were traveling east when Winstanley attempted to make a left turn onto Harrison 13 but Golob, apparently tried passing Winstanley in a possible attempt to avoid contact but could not stop and sideswiped the pickup and the violent braking sent his two steel coils hurling forward, according to OSHP. Actions taken by either driver were only speculation at this point, according to OSHP, though they did say in a media release that Golob could not stop and attempted to pass. One coil was hurled over the cab and into the ravine just off the highway but the second coil flew into the cab killing Golob.

Sgt., Robert Bodo of OSHP stated that there were not much skid marks that they could see but the investigation is still ongoing.

Golob was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue units from Cadiz, Hopedale, Unionport, Jewett, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Harrison Community Hospital were on the scene. Both lanes of U.S. 22 were shut down for several hours.

A full report will be published in the News-Herald’s Saturday, Nov. 5th print addition.