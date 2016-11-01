Robert E. Davis

Robert E. Davis, 86 of Cadiz died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Harrison County Home. He was born June 16, 1930 in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late William Latimer and Mabel Mallernee Davis.

He worked at the former Scio Pottery, Powhatan Mine, retired from Y&O #2 Mine, was a member of the UMWA and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings.

He is survived by a daughter, Barbara (James) Albright of Cadiz; a grandson, Joshua (Dianna Hyde) Albright of Cadiz and a great granddaughter, Josie Christina Albright.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor Deborah Kellar officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, Bowerston, Ohio.

