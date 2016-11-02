Mildred “Millie” Zitko

Mildred “Millie” Zitko, 84, formerly of Harrisville, Ohio, passed Tuesday Nov. 1, at Franciscan Care Center, Toledo, Ohio.

She was born in Glen Dale, W.Va., on Nov. 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Marion and Florence Houck Wilson.

Millie was a retired teacher with the Buckeye Local Schools in the Home Economics Department, member of the Harrisville Covenant Presbyterian Church, the Presbyterian Women’ Club, OPALS of the Ohio Valley Hospital, Harrisville Ruritan and the Retired Teachers Association. Millie was a people person. You could always count on her for a helping hand, friendly conversation, or a spin around the dance floor. She loved life and her family. When she moved to Toledo with Alzheimer’s disease, it was not the end for Millie. It was the beginning of a new chapter. She made many friends in her short six-year stay. She was the “life of the party” and everyone knew and loved her. Millie lived her “Dash” to the fullest and to the end.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Herman Zitko on Jan. 22, 1996, and a sister Nancy Wilson.

Millie is survived by her children: son Chris (Felicia) Zitko of Akron, Ohio, daughter Linda (Mark) Juhasz of Sylvania, Ohio, grandchildren: Chelsea (Alex) Lyell and Drew Juhasz.

Friends will be received Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Harrisville Covenant Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Barry Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisville Covenant Presbyterian Church, PO Box 16, Harrisville, Ohio, 43974.

The family is being assisted by Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com.