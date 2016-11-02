Grace Sowers Mills

Grace Sowers Mills, 97, of Flushing, Ohio, died Nov. 1, 2016 at home surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 7, 1919, in Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles Clifford Sowers and Catherine Williams Sowers. Grace was a retired nurse’s aide and a member of the First Baptist Church in Barnesville. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a fabulous baker and cook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Arden Mills; a son, Ron Mills; several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her four children, Carol Stevens, Joyce Wells, Larry Mills and Norma Mills; fifteen grandchildren, Denise, Wendie, Tracey, Shawn, Rick, Lori, Traci, Tim, Rhonda, Paula, Shannon, Gary, Scott, Tony And Tim; twenty great-grandchildren and eight great, great grandchildren; two brothers and a sister; numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, where services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Rodney West officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.