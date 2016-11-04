“The American Soldier”

By JD LONG

CADIZ – With Veteran’s Day closing it’s not hard to find a veteran, even one who has experienced combat to sit down and chat with. But it’s another thing to not only find a World War II veteran who had the unfortunate memories of combat but one who landed in Normandy during those hours of hell on Earth that was June 6, 1944.

Tony Smith of Cadiz, who just turned 97 years of age Wednesday, was one of those men who survived Normandy as a member of the 254th Engineer Battalion and later of the 107th. Tony was born in Ramsey, Ohio, and became and was listed as a sharpshooter. Now, his hearing may be fading, his site may be letting him down but those memories, good and bad, still keep him lifted and some just can’t ever be forgotten.

Drafted in 1943 he sailed across the Atlantic on the Queen Mary for an agonizing week or two but that’s where the fun ended. After the Normandy landing his service included more of France, Luxembourg, Czechoslovakia as well as all that training that took place in England.

He ate a lot of spam, was shot at, built bridges and always seemed to be near the front lines, including the dreaded Battle of the Bulge.

In a clipping saved from the Times-Leader it states: “The Battalion earned its bread and butter as an engineer unit, but it was as infantry that it experienced its finest hour in an action that was later to be called the ‘Battle of the Bulge.’ Not surrounded, they were ordered to form a defensive line to protect roads near a Belgian town that were clogged with American traffic. Another article reveals how his battalion held off “the First SS Panzer division for nine hours” saving gasoline storages, rations and diverting the Germans movement. It was also noted that they were armed with rifle grenades and small arms fire while holding off an attack that consisted of heavy armor and tanks.

Those are long ago memories where Tony winces when called upon to remember those times or that other time under fire or the ugly scene involving children he doesn’t like to talk about, according to his son, Michael.

He lost buddies but “not too many” he recalled. One buddy he remembered was run over by an American tank he said was captured by the Germans. Michael said that his now deceased wife of 69 years, Elizabeth would protect him from talking too much, which he said Tony didn’t for years. Once he talked the nightmares would haunt him and he couldn’t sleep.

They built pontoon bridges over water the Nazis tried preventing the Allies from crossing by blowing up bridges. Tony sometimes would go on ahead and machine gun along the front lines then come back giving the all clear for the troops to move up, Michael recalled being told by his father over the years.

Except for that dreaded spam some food was hard to come by like fruit and when moving into Germany he saw uniforms left behind by Germans who didn’t want to get caught as German soldiers. And souvenirs, lots of them. The German Luger was a prized possession and Tony was able to grab a few things for his own keepsake, he said. He also brought back a host of medals that are saved in a glass case, even his dog tag was saved.

Tony said that bridge work was tough calling it “heavy work.” When moving through Czechoslovakia he met a young girl and her family, which owned a beer company. He liked that he said with a smile. The girl would call him, the American soldier and took him on a tour of the beer factory. But he didn’t care for the champagne much, he said laughing.

He heard of the concentration camps while over there but never came across any for liberating. He remembered being in Germany working on a runway when someone came to him and told him he was going home. He couldn’t believe it. He grabbed his stuff and they drove off in a jeep where he had to make one more boat trip across the Atlantic then a train to Indiana eventually making his way to his sister’s home in Cadiz.

“They were glad to see me,” he said with a big laugh. The house was located across from where the Scott Memorial Methodist Church is now by the now Ice Cream Island, which was built in the 1940s.

Tony came back from the war and worked in the coalmines in Robyville, Florence and Hopedale where he eventually retired from. He’s been a proud member of the United Mine Workers Union who have been good to him, his family said. His daughter-in-law, Dolly also takes good care of him as does his caregivers as well.

And what is the one thing that sticks with him after all these years? He hates spam.