Harold “Sonny” W. Schrickel Jr.

Harold “Sonny” William Schrickel Jr. 73, of Sebring passed away on Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Alliance Community Hospital after a brief illness. Harold was born in Savannah, Georgia on June 28, 1943, the son of Harold W. Schrickel Sr. and Sue (Lenko) Case. Harold was a 1961 graduate of Hopedale High School. He worked as a boiler operator at PTC Alliance for 35 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of Sebring United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and usher. He was a member of the Knox Sportsman Club, enjoyed gardening, shooting, a civil war enthusiast and old cars but most important to him was spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Bette “BJ” (Morrow) Schrickel, his mother Sue (Harold) Case of Hopedale, OH, two sons, Michael J. (Jolynn) Schrickel of Malvern, Shawn Patrick Schrickel of Lisbon, two grandchildren Sara Henson and Kayla Henson a great grandchild Roslynn Beall, a sister Rebecca (William) Irvin of Zanesville and his best four legged friend Fritz.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 at 12 p.m. at the Sebring United Methodist Church with Pastors Elaine Weaver and Vernon Palo officiating. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday the hour prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Sonny’s honor to Sebring United Methodist Church126 West Indiana Ave. Sebring, OH 44672 or Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary 1859 Depot Rd. Salem, OH 44460. Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.