Big Upsets For Harrison County

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY – Several surprises occurred Tuesday evening when results came through the Harrison County Board of Elections. Paul Coffland, the republican challenger to the incumbent Harrison County Commissioner, Bill Host pulled off the upset by 309 votes. Also, Recorder, Tracy Boyer was also upset by a mere 155 votes, which was was all that was needed by the Republican challenger, Joshua M.A. Willis.

In yet another surprise, at least in Harrison County numbers, challenger Frank Hoagland (R) beat the popular Sen. Lou Gentile (D-District 95) by 772 votes within the county totals. Hoagland, as of 11 p.m. led Gentile by nearly six percentage points for District 95.

Finally, Republican, Donald Trump crushed Democratic nominee, Hilary Clinton in Harrison County by more than 3,300 votes with a total of 5,021 to Clinton’s 1,663.

A full report will be in Thursday’s early print edition due to the post office being closed on Friday.