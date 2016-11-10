Paul DeWalt

in Obituaries by — November 10, 2016 at 1:27 pm | 0 comments

 

Paul DeWalt, 71, of Cadiz, died Oct. 27, 2016. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at  noon at Sally Buffalo Park, Shelter 5 in Cadiz. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.

 
 
 

0 Comments

 

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

 

Leave a Comment

 





 

Our Sponsors

 
 
http://www.facebookloginhut.com/facebook-login/
 
 
 
 