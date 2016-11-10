Paul DeWalt
Paul DeWalt, 71, of Cadiz, died Oct. 27, 2016. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at noon at Sally Buffalo Park, Shelter 5 in Cadiz. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.
Harrison News Herald, Cadiz, OH
