Joye E. McBride

Joye E. McBride Age 78, of Canton, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 in Aultman Hospital. She was born April 12, 1938 in Hopedale, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Boals) Wallace. Joye was a 1956 graduate of Hopedale High School.

She was a licensed cosmetologist for many years and was employed by several dry cleaners while moving with her husband’s ministry. Joye is survived by her husband, Richard A. McBride to whom she was married 59 years; five children whom she loved dearly and their spouses, Denise and Vernon Jones, Mary Jane and Chuck Logan, Dana and Mike Daugherty, Richard and Lynnette McBride, C. Stephen and Alison McBride; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary “Dolly” and Lewis “Jake” Tipton.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 at 11 a.m. in the North Industry Christian Church with Steve Kimbrel officiating. Friends will be received Monday 5-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home and one hour before services on Tuesday (10-11am) at the church.

Burial will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com <http://www.sandersfuneralhomes.com> .