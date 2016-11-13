Clarence E. “Buster” Willis, Jr.

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Clarence E. “Buster” Willis, Jr., 84, of Unionvale, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Valley Hospice Care Center, North in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Feb. 15, 1932 in Benwood, W.Va., a son of the late Clarence E. Willis, Sr. and Virginia McNinch Willis “Ninny” Thompson.

Buster was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict where he received the Purple Heart; a member of the Hopedale American Legion Post #7477, VFW and the UMWA. He loved hunting, working with leather, farming, westerns and being with his family. He was a retired miner having worked at Rose Valley and Oak Park mines.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a son, Clyde Willis; his stepfather, Stanley Thompson and three sisters: Rosalie Handley, Mary Ann Horton and Amy Tout.

Buster is survived by his wife, Connie Nichols Willis; four sons: Clarence “Buster” (Peggy) Willis, III of Lovington, NM, Craig (Connie) Willis of Wooster, Michael (Michele) Willis of Mentor and Jerry (Vickie) Sefsick of Cadiz; a daughter, Kim (Steve) Nameth of Mentor; daughter-in-law, Mary Willis of Cadiz; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren with two on the way; and two sisters: Eileen Bradley of St. Clairsville and Dixie Monroe of Yorkville, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held Sunday from 1-5 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.