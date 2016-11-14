Clara Dorothea “Dottie” Thompson

Clara Dorothea “Dottie” Thompson, 85, of Jewett, Ohio died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 at Forest Hill Nursing Home in St. Clairsville. She was born Feb. 13, 1931 in Beaumont, Texas, a daughter of the late Claire and Clara Knox.

Following the death of her mother, Dottie was raised by her grandparents, Rev. H. A. and Lily Lehwald. Dorothea was a graduate of Mount Union College and was a school teacher for Hopedale,Cadiz and Jewett Schools. She was an active member of the Jewett United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women and enjoyed singing there withher daughter. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, gardening, watching the birds, playing cards and spending quality time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, and grandparents, Dottie was preceded in death by sixbrothers, Dr. Carl, John, Rev. Herman, Howard, George and Richard Lehwald; and three sisters, Helen Davis, Mary Williams and Louise Hersman. Surviving are her loving husband of 57 years, Walter Dale Thompson; a daughter, Ann L. Thompson Ferguson and her husband Rev. Gordon Ferguson of Orangeville, Ohio; a son, Jeffrey D. Thompson and his wife Carolyn of Brinkhaven, Ohio; four grandchildren, Greg Thompson, Adam Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson-Burns and Andrew Ferguson; three great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marj Lehwald; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, Ohio on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 12 p.m. with Rev. HesterHudson and Rev. Gordon Ferguson officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett,Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jewett United Methodist Church.