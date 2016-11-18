Christmas cantata in Deersville

The Deersville United Methodist Church will be hosting a community choir presenting a Christmas cantata titled “The Journey.” Follow as these men step out on a journey of faith. Their travels take them approximately two years. Along the way, they have questions about faith, love, grace and salvation. God answers them in New Testament scripture. Dian Spencer will be performing the cantata in sign language for the hearing impaired community.

This will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. The cantata is directed by Denise L. Smith. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall immediately following.