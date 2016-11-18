A Purple Heart For a Hero’s Soul

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

A Purple Heart for a hero’s soul

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – The saying goes that good things come to those who wait, even if it’s the result of the wounds of war, though that may be asking a bit much. In William E. Sanders’ case, it was the Purple Heart that he never received until 72 years had passed since being blasted by artillery on Dec. 8th, 1944 on his way to the Battle of the Bulge.

After two months in the hospital and missing out on that bloody battle, he returned to service and eventually to the rest of his life. But the medal never came. It was something that had just slipped through the cracks over the years but he had wondered about it from time to time.

Last Friday on Veterans Day, among a throng of family, friends and an adoring community of well-wishers, Sanders finally received his Purple Heart in front of the Harrison County Courthouse, when Jerry Ferris of Springboro and a member of the Military Order of The Purple Heart Department of Ohio Honor Guard, pinned it to his chest.

“I’m excited,” Sanders said as he admitted he was also surprised it would happen. “I’m glad it finally came to a conclusion.” County Veterans Service Officer, Jim Thompson explained that Sanders had to show proof of his wound in order to change his discharge paper from a DD-214 to a DD-215. It took some time, Thompson said as he relayed the story when Sanders was pursuing his own war records at the National Archives in St. Louis.

A fire had destroyed many precious military records back in 1973 but according to Thompson, a man in St. Louis “went the extra mile” and found Sanders’ Army hospital report from 1944 where he was hospitalized. And that’s how he obtained the proof that was necessary.

Sanders, a member of the Cadiz American Legion Post 34 and a 2014-2015 Legionnaire of the Year, also has in his possession a Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three stars, as well as the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

Sanders was a member of the 5th Infantry Division where he participated in the campaigns of Normandy, Northern France and the Rhineland where it was noted that some of these areas were the same grounds his father fought in World War I.

“Wasn’t this an honor?” Guest Speaker, Ed Long, a 30-year member of Cadiz American Legion Post 34 and Commander of the 10th District and finance officer, said excitedly.

Long also talked of Armistice Day, which honors the end of World War I. He noted that there are 20 million living veterans today with two million being women.

“What kind of people are these?” he asked then quoted former President, Ronald Reagan with: “Where do we find such men?” He reminded everyone that they come in all shapes, sizes, colors and wealth.

Long also talked of the wives of servicemen who waited anxiously and in fear of the sound of that doorbell ringing, possibly bringing tragic news. He also reminded the public that there are approximately 50,000 homeless veterans with many stricken with PTSD and acts of suicide.

Joining Ferris from the Purple Heart Honor Guard were Dave Bauer and Glenn West, all immaculately dressed in their purple uniforms and berets. Bauer stated that they are based out of Dayton, Chapter 31.

Dinners were held immediately after the ceremony at the Cadiz, Hopedale and Scio American Legions. The Harrison Central High School Band also was there to perform the National Anthem, which was directed by Angela Ripley.

Adena, Hopedale honor veterans

HARRISON COUNTY – Once again, veterans from all wars were not forgotten as ceremonies took place all around Harrison County. At Adena’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, Adena’s American Legion awarded World War II veterans, John Tonckovich, Norman Richardson, Bill Walker, Francis Garza and Vietnam Veteran, Carlos Scott with American flag pins and a framed certificate from Community Hospice last Friday that commemorated their service to their country.

Harrisville Mayor and American Legion Member, Shari Friend said how proud they were of them and thanked them for their service. Activities Director, Becky Goundry said that Denny’s, Applebee’s and Red Lobster all donated food for the men of the Legion who made their presence for the veterans being honored and fire off the traditional 21-gun salute.

Goundry also said that Senator, Lou Gentile (D-District 30) and U.S. Representative, Bill Johnson (R-District 6), both sent letters commending the veterans in recognition of their service.

Hopedale East also held their annual celebration of American veterans with the entire school spilling into the gymnasium honoring all men and women. The large gymnasium sported several picture boards with soldiers and families covered with well wishes.

Earlier, before the festivities many of the American Legion veterans sat around tables answering questions from all the kids who swarmed around the men where they had plenty to say about their experiences.

A couple of children wearing t-shirts design to inspire them for their football team, had a saying stamped on the back of their shirt, which seemed to match the effort and the reality of what it took to survive war and win the battle: “It’s not what you wish for it’s what you work for.”

Guest Speaker, Andy Atkins addressed the audience asking if anyone had a relative who was still alive who fought in World War II and if they did, they were lucky. Then he asked a World War II veteran, to stand and be recognized, as he did proudly and so did the audience responding with a standing ovation.

Just before Atkins took to the lectern, four children from the school took turns recognizing each branch of the military with a quote and some music. Danica Rensi represented the Army, Clayton Vermillion the Navy, Landyn Dulkoski for the Air Force and Alex Fluharty, the Marines.