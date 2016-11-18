Cadiz Parade Details

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

The 2016 Cadiz Lighted Christmas Parade will be held in on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

The parade is sponsored by the Cadiz Business Association and is chaired by Shelly Coffelt. The parade route travels along the downtown streets of Cadiz. Line-up begins at 5 p.m. and the parade starts promptly at 6 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the Best Float and Best Walking entry. Certificates will be presented to all High School marching bands who participate in the parade.

Awards will also be given for uptown and outlying business window decorations.

Businesses wishing to be included in the judging need to have their decorations up before 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Also, local businesses can participate by making a $50 sponsorship, which will be recognized on the decorated main stage. All proceeds will go towards parade costs and providing a small gift, punch and cookies for children visiting Santa after the parade.

Deadline for parade entries or stage participation is Nov. 30. For more information, contact Shelly Coffelt at (330) 328-6517.

After the parade, visitors can enjoy the drive through Christmas Card Lane, en route to a party hosted by the Cadiz Business Association and Carriage Inn of Cadiz where Santa will greet children at Wallace Lodge in Sally Buffalo Park. Cadiz Lions will serve up cocoa and hot dogs.

Earlier in the day, the Cadiz Lions will serve up a pancake breakfast, followed by the Band Boosters serving Soup and Sandwiches at Wallace Lodge where the Seventh Annual Christmas Shopping Open House takes place at 9 a.m. Crafters will be in the Lodge throughout the day and will feature jewelry, baskets, crafts, bags, baked goods, candles.

For more information on the open house, contact Mindy Madzia (740) 946-7015 or Mandy Caldwell (740) 946-1830.

2016 Cadiz Christmas Parade

MORE INFO

The 2016 Cadiz Lighted Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 6 p.m. The parade is sponsored by the Cadiz Business Association and the committee is chaired by Shelley Coffelt.

Lineup will begin on East Warren at 5 p.m. The parade will start promptly at 6 p.m. You are asked to complete an entry form if you wish to enter a float and return it by Nov. 30th.

Immediately following the parade Santa will be joining us at Wallace Lodge in Sally Buffalo Park.

Window-Business Display Competition.

Local businesses are encouraged to decorate for the holidays. There is a display competition and prizes are given for best: Uptown Flat Window; Uptown Storefront/Display Window; and, Outlying Business Area Display.

Decorations must be in place no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30th. Winners will be announced and cash prizes will be awarded during the parade.

Contact Shelley Coffelt at : 330-328-6517 with any questions.