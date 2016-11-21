Raymond Glenn Helter Jr.

Raymond Glenn Helter Jr. age 81, passed away in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 21. He is survived by two sons, Jeff and Glenn, both of Columbus, three grandchildren, Gavin, Grace and Addison. Brothers Albert and Richard, and many nieces and nephews. Ray was born in Holloway, Ohio, on April 13, 1935. He was the son of Glenn and Effie Helter and grew up in Holloway. He attended Ohio State University and served in the National Guard in south Texas.

Ray was very much involved in community activities, especially in Holloway, where he was an important fixture in planning and executing the Holloway Old Timers parade and weekend for 20 years. He was a sports enthusiast, and played football, basketball and baseball in high school. He enjoyed coaching sports and was a diehard Ohio State fan all his life.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 25 at Warren Funeral Home in Flushing, Ohio. Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and services at 1p.m. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery.