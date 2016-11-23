Scio Fire Destroys House, Residents Lose Everything

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

SCIO – An explosion heard throughout the neighborhood at 108 East Elm Street in Scio Wednesday, has cost three residents of that house apartment everything. The fire was still being fought at the time of this publishing with no thorough assessment of what exactly happened to cause the fire.

Many area residents heard an explosion with one describing it as a bomb going off where one man looked out his window and instantly saw the left side of the house in flames.

One resident of the house said all her Christmas presents were in the house and all she had left was a blanket and a few odds and ends. She also lost her driver’s license and many other personal items. Another resident, a male who lived upstairs heard the explosion, as he was walking down and barely had time to grab a few things. He also lost everything including medication, clothes and all other possessions.

The male resident who wished not to give his name said he thought it might have been an oxygen tank exploding but nothing has been confirmed as firefighters from Scio, Jewett, Cadiz, Bowerston, Tappan Lake and Perry Township were still on scene fighting the stubborn blaze as it spread to the upper floor.

Fire could be seen still burning on the ground floor where a gas line had yet to be shut off and a power line was still sparking near the house. One rescue unit said the metal roof was contributing to holding the heat in and hurting efforts to squelch the blaze.

There were no reported major injuries as all three residents were able to flee before the flames completely engulfed the house.

If anyone would like to help in contributing anything of aid, please call: 740-942-3922 (Emergency Management Agency). The residents are in dire need of housing, food, clothing and medication, as they now have nowhere to go and have lost everything a day before Thanksgiving.