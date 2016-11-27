Catherine L. “Kate” Bomboris

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Catherine L. “Kate” Bomboris, 90, of Adena, Ohio, died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz, Ohio. She was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Dunglen, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Laura Brown Holliday.

Mrs. Bomboris was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with the kids and her family. She liked watching sports, especially the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Bomboris; two daughters, Connie Slaga and Sue Moore; and seven brothers and a sister. Surviving are two sons, George Bomboris of Adena and Tony Bomboris (Brenda) of Colliers, WV; a daughter, Teresa Ferri (Ron) of Georgetown; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Friends may call Tuesday, 2-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.