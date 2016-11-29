Richard H. Garvin

Richard H. Garvin, 67, of New Athens, died Monday, Nov. 28, at Mercy Medical Center, Canton. He was born May 26, 1949 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph Merrick Garvin and Ellen Irene Hennis Garvin.

Rich was a former Coal Miner, having worked at the Rose Valley and Oak Park Mines. He was a former employee of the Harrison Co. Highway Dept., was a horse trainer at Thistledown in Cleveland and was an avid wood worker and was a certified PPG Paint Mixer. He was a talented guitar player and musician. He was a Teletype Officer in the Army in Germany during the Vietnam Era.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eric “E.J.” Garvin and a sister, Jean Henderson. Surviving are his daughter, Kristin Warner (Kevin) of Jewett; two grandchildren, Mollie Warner of Jewett and Dylan Warner (Sicong) of Columbus; a sister, Lois McCaughin (Rick) of Canton; a brother-in-law, Tom Henderson; several nieces and nephews, including locally, Jo Ellen Burkhart of Canton and Sheena Lewton (Bill) of Jewett and grand nieces and nephews, including locally, Ashley Rayner (Aaron) of Massillon and Brittany Barker of Canton.

A celebration of Rich’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. at the House of the Shepherd in New Athens. Bring your favorite memory or talent to share.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to support a local band.

