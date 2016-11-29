Rollover On 151 Near Hopedale Blocks Traffic

HOPEDALE – A 10-wheeler truck hauling concrete catch basins overturned Tuesday afternoon blocking Ohio 151 just east of Hopedale. The driver crawled out of the passenger window and walked away seemingly without a scratch.

Rescue units from Hopedale, Unionport, Cadiz and Adena were on hand to assist. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) was redirecting traffic on each end as the truck blocked both lanes, as of 2 p.m.

The driver said he was heading to Adena for his delivery and swerved to avoid what he thought might have been a dog in the road.

