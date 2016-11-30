Leo Dexter Steible, Jr.

Leo Dexter Steible, Jr. of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, age 74, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2016 in Safety Harbor, Fla.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Andrea (Seeger) Steible; children Leo Dexter Steible, III of Adena, Ohio, Jane Ann Steible of Gahanna, Ohio and Virginia Mae (Greg) Zimmer of Safety Harbor, Fla; grandchildren Gabriella Jane Zimmer and Leo James Zimmer; siblings Alan (Julie) Steible of Dayton, Ohio and Barbara Conter of Reynoldsburg. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Dexter Steible, Sr. and Margaret V. Judkins Steible Wiggins; and sibling Judith Steible Kowalski.

Visitation was held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at Cotner Funeral Home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. A brief visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 at Parkview Presbyterian Church, Reynoldsburg, Ohio with funeral services at 10 a.m. and internment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lifeline of Ohio or Parkview Presbyterian Church, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. For a full obituary, please visit the Cotner Funeral Home website at www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.