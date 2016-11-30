Mark Statler and Roger Hoard Presenting Three Upcoming Christmas Concerts

Longtime friends and musicians Mark Statler and Roger Hoard have joined their talents for three special Christmas concerts in the local area. Joining them will be special guests Karri Rose Baker, Dan Weber and very special guest, pianist Barbara Anthony. The concerts promise to be evenings of heartfelt music and inspiration to help prepare for the Christmas season.

Mark and Roger personally and warmly send out an invitation for all to join them at one or more of these special concerts. All concerts are free with an offering taken at each venue to help with expenses and to help a dear longtime friend of Mark’s, Keithe A. Williams, who lost his home, business and most of what he had due to a massive and debilitating brain bleed/stroke. Those attending are also asked to bring a non-perishable food/toiletry item to help the local community food pantries in each town. Please call 330-280-0653 for further information.

The first concert will be on Thursday December 8 at 7 p.m. at the Jewett Wildcat Center auditorium (former Jewett High School), 117 W. Main St., Jewett, OH 43986. The second concert will be on Thursday December 15 at 7 pm at Giffin Park Church home of Alternative Home Health, Inc.), 280 E. Main St., St. Clairsville, OH 43950. The third concert is at a special new venue on Sunday December 18 at 6pm at Century Farms Barn, 1121 Canton Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615 ( located behind the Days Inn/Ponderosa Steakhouse).