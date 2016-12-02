Carriage Inn Earns Prestige Award

CADIZ – The American Health Care Association, National Quality Award has bestowed upon the Carriage Inn of Cadiz its Bronze-Commitment to Quality award for 2016. The award, which was handed down this past October, is the result of much hard work and an arduous 120-page submission for consideration to the prestigious national award.

Director of Nursing, Ian Tice explained the Bronze award process as having to show a commitment to quality and having that match their own mission statement: “Helping seniors age on their own terms,” he said. Administrator, Gina Williams said that the application process pretty much included every aspect of their operation along with a state survey, which began back in January of this year.

“It’s exciting to be recognized, to win an award like this and for people who don’t think it can happen in a little town like this,” Tice said adding that it is having good quality health care “in our own backyard.”

Some of the criteria included for the Bronze award are an organizational profile. Some of the subheadings consisted of organizational environment, relationships and situations as well as many other areas such as competitive environment and a performance improvement system.

Tice was proud of the fact that they have almost no in-house infections and their fall rate was just around 8 percent of what the county is at. Williams said that was typically low for them and Tice added that they also have very few people calling off, which he called “family taking care of family.”

“If you don’t care about what you’re doing you’re not going to get the quality care,” Assistant Director of Nursing, Debra Dobson said of the hard work the staff puts in.

The Carriage Inn is packed with a variety of treatments from in-patient to out-patient care, an Alzheimer’s unit and behavioral unit as well. Williams said they also care for Hospice residents along with having a rehabilitation unit. Another offering they have is Respite stay if someone needs temporary treatment or care, for instance if a family leaves the area and needs a place for their loved one to be looked after temporarily.

They also do lab work and x-rays as well as gene site testing where they send out samples of a patient in order to narrow down what drugs would fit more effectively with a particular patient. Williams gave an example of a patient who at one time was on more than a dozen medications but after gene testing they were able to narrow that amount down to half that therefore, adding a better quality of life to the individual.

A tour of the site showed some nice improvements such as non-slip floors in the rooms, outdoor seating areas for smokers where they don’t stop patients from smoking but do limit their time for that. A special outdoor seating area for Alzheimer’s patients that is secured and where they can be watched is provided as well.

Another nice and thoughtful feature are what is called, “shadow boxes” that are mounted against the wall just outside the patient’s room. These boxes are really glass enclosed personal effects, which may contain photographs of family, personal items and anything else of personal interest to make the patient feel more familiar and at home with their room.

Williams also displayed a gardening area next to the outdoor seating where patients plant tomatoes every summer and she said it’s been packed. Williams credited the staff for the quality care that is given to their patients in every aspect of their stay at the Carriage Inn.