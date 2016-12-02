Thomas P. McDannels

Thomas P. McDannels 71 of East Springfield, Ohio passed away Dec. 1, 2016 at his daughter’s home.

He was retired from Weirton Steel and Dover Chemical Corp. Tom was a Veteran of the US Air Force serving in Vietnam and was Methodist by faith.

Tom was born March 22, 1945 in Elkins, WV a son of Kathleen (Louk) McDannels of Bloomingdale, Ohio and the late Roy McDannels. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue (Fisher) McDannels and son, Jeff McDannels.

He is survived by his daughter, Leslie (Mark) Dulkoski of Hopedale, Ohio and son, Brian Hepner of Templton, CA; two sisters, Shirley Miser and Margaret (David) Cline both of Bloomingdale; grandchildren, Chrissy and Corey Hepner, Mark (Tanile) Dulkoski, Logan (Julianna) Dulkoski, Shane McDannels; great-grandchildren, Mercedes and Bentley Dulkoski, Cameron.

Friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 110 West Main St., Richmond on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. where Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Gaston officiating. Burial will follow at Centre Unity Cemetery with Military Honors.