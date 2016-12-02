Spaghetti Dinner Benefit This Saturday

HOPEDALE – The Hopedale Social Hall is hosting a spaghetti dinner for the family of the beloved Jimmy Ward who recently passed away. The date is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adults are $10 and kids $5 with three year-olds and under free. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, roll, drink and dessert.

There will be a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle.

To purchase tickets, please contact: Julie Toker (740-491-1326; Elisha Citro (330-8279900); Julie Byers (740-491-6001); Shannon Pelegreen (740-457-7509); Kim Kelley (740-946-7851); Rachel Hupp (740-946-0128).