Spaghetti Dinner Benefit This Saturday

in Area News Featured by — December 2, 2016 at 2:08 pm | 0 comments

 

dinnerHOPEDALE – The Hopedale Social Hall is hosting a spaghetti dinner for the family of the beloved Jimmy Ward who recently passed away. The date is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adults are $10 and kids $5 with three year-olds and under free. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, roll, drink and dessert.

There will be a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle.

To purchase tickets, please contact: Julie Toker (740-491-1326; Elisha Citro (330-8279900); Julie Byers (740-491-6001); Shannon Pelegreen (740-457-7509); Kim Kelley (740-946-7851); Rachel Hupp (740-946-0128).

 
 
 

0 Comments

 

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

 

Leave a Comment

 





 

 
 

Our Sponsors

 
 
http://www.facebookloginhut.com/facebook-login/
 
 
 
 