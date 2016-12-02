Thomas Franklin Smith

Thomas Franklin Smith, 76, of New Athens, Ohio, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 at Liza’s Place in Wheeling, W.Va., with his family at his side.

He was born Dec. 15, 1939 in Bridgeport, Ohio, a son of the late Clarence W. and Helen M. Britton Smith. Tom “Smitty” occupations throughout his years displayed his love of automobiles. He started his young career working at Long’s AMACO in Martins Ferry, Ohio. He retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a trooper in 1991. He later worked at Modern Auto Parts in Cadiz, where he retired in 2010. He spent his retirement enjoying many adventures with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved deeply. He spent endless hours with his friend Dave Owen who was able to bring Tom’s music talents of playing the guitar and singing to life. Tom also spent many hours with his friend John Weigand who shared his love of auto restoration. He also remained friends with his childhood friends he called “The West End Gang”. They met annually to share memories of years past.

He and his wife were blessed to have spent five winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona as snow birds enjoying the awesome warm weather, family visitors and many grand adventures in and around the Arizona area, where every day is a “Car Show”. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Ikey, brother-in-law Charles Ikey, brother-in-law Ken N. Ward and in-laws George and Ruth Ward. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, who was his high school sweetheart, Diane Ward Smith; son Thomas F. Smith, Jr. (Beth Bailey) of Massillon, Ohio, daughter, Debra S. (Robert) Butler of New Athens, son, David L. (Carol) Smith of Smithville, Ohio; six grandchildren: Joshua and Zachary Butler (Jen Garvin), Thomas, III, and Jonathan Smith, Matthew and Stephanie Smith; two great grandchildren, Eva and Thomas F. Smith;, IV; two brothers, James (Constance) Smith of Byesville and Richard (Joyce) Smith of North Wheeling, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews and family friends, Jul Smith and Terry Regula.

No services will be held per the request of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Athens Volunteer Fire Department, Box 65, New Athens, OH 43981. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.