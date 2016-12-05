DeWine Warns Of Holiday Scams

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Signs of a possible scam include:

* Requests for payment using money-transfer services, prepaid cards, or gift cards. * Receiving a check and being told to send a portion of the money elsewhere. * Pressure to act immediately. * Having to pay to secure a loan, grant, or prize. * Winning a contest you never entered. * Requests to send money out of the country. * No written information or contact information. * Unexpected, threatening calls. Attorney General DeWine also encouraged consumers to take steps to avoid identity theft during the holidays. Victims of identity theft may not discover the problem for months (or even years) after their information is stolen. Consumers can help protect themselves by guarding their personal information, regularly checking their bank accounts, and reviewing their credit reports.