Custer Celebrates 177th Birthday On Dec. 10

NEW RUMLEY – The Custer Memorial Association will be observing General George A. Custer’s 177th birthday on Dec. 10. The evening will start with the family style dinner meal served at 5:30pm at the New Rumley United Methodist Church. Dinner music as always performed by our own Herman Neimayer.

After the dinner and birthday wishes, we will be awarding certificates to our Golden Sponsors and drawing winning tickets for donated gifts from local merchants. We will also be having our 50/50 drawing.

The guests will then break and move across the street to the Custer Museum and Center where General Custer (aka Rick Williams) will introduce our guest, General William T. Sherman (aka Chris Gunvalsen). The two generals will then sit down and discuss the events of the late 1860’s and 1870’s leading up to the Battle of Little Bighorn. When Ulysses Grant assumed the U.S. presidency in 1869, Sherman succeeded him as Commanding General of the Army in which capacity he served from 1869 until 1883. As such, he was responsible for the U.S. Army’s engagement in the Indian Wars over the next 15 years, in the western United States.

Chris Gunvalsen began his interest in the Civil War when his family took a trip to Gettysburg in 1964. He was in the fourth grade and America was observing the 100th anniversary of the War Between the States. Standing on that pivotal battlefield, he was hooked. As he grew up, he read every history book the local library had to offer, learning everything he could about the people and events of the war.

He put his passion and knowledge of the Civil War to use as a re-enactor, helping bring history to life. Gunvalsen has re-enacted in Washington D.C., retraced the steps of Morgan’s Raiders, at Gettysburg and in Virginia. He started out portraying General Grant, but people kept telling him he looked more like Sherman. So, he studied the Union commander best-known for his “March to the Sea” from Atlanta to Savanna, Georgia, in 1864. It wasn’t a difficult stretch, Gunvalsen said, because Grant and Sherman were close friends. The two native Ohioans complemented one another. Gunvalsen said the big difference in portraying Grant and Sherman is that Grant was relatively quiet, while Sherman was more animated — a lively talker who claimed to know 2,000 fellow officers by name. After the program, we will have our annual auction of Custer and Civil War items of interest. As of now, we have many items that were duplicates of items in the museum that will be available for bid along with Civil War books and other items that have been donated for the auction.

Cost of the evening is $15 per person. Reservations may be made by calling Dave Rose at 740-945-3744, or sending response to Custer Memorial Association, PO Box 111, Jewett, OH 43986. Tickets will also be available at Neimayer’s Pharmacy in Scio. Reservations need to be in by Dec. 3. This should be an informative evening with something for everyone.