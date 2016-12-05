Two Vehicle Accident Off U.S. 22

Harrison News Herald

HARRISON COUNTY – A two vehicle accident involving a utility truck and a Chevy Cobalt LT resulted in significant damage to the Chevy but only minor damage to the truck’s bumper. Three teenagers were in the white Chevy as it tried passing the utility truck on the right side as the truck was attempting to turn right with its right blinker on.

The female driver of the Chevy was seen taken on a stretcher as a precaution, into an ambulance but later walked away only shaken up. The other two passengers appeared to be unhurt.

Ohio State Patrol stated the driver of the Chevy felt the truck was traveling too slow and did not see his blinker on. The truck driver said vehicles usually ride right up on his bumper as was the case this time. He said that she was so close to him he only saw her mirrors and did not see her attempt to pass until it was too late.

The truck’s left bumper was only turned up but the Chevy had its driver’s side window shattered and damage to the front.

Rescue units from Hopedale, Unionport, Cadiz and Harrison County EMS were on the scene.