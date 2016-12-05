Dorothy May Gardner

Dorothy May Gardner, age 88, of Tippecanoe went home to be with the Lord at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 05, 2016 in Union Hospital, Dover, Tuscarawas County, Ohio after a short illness.

Dorothy was born Oct. 18, 1928 to the late Roy Phillips and Edith Peters Phillips. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1946 and had some college classes.

Dorothy worked in customer service for the Freeport Press for 26 years and directed the West Chester Senior Center for 19 years. She was a member of the Freeport Eastern Star, where she played the organ for many years. She was also a very faithful member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church where she also played the piano, member of the former Lakeland Band Boosters, a member of Grange for many years, was a lay speaker and enjoyed the beach at Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Gardner on Oct. 1, 1992 and a son Phil Gardner on Nov. 7, 2015.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter: Gary Gardner of Barberton; Sue Gardner of Tippecanoe; and Duane Garabrandt of Stonecreek; a daughter-in-law Barbara Gardner of Uhrichsville; five grandchildren: Shannon (Ryan) Tarbert, Bryan (Lindsay) Gardner, Tara Gardner, Herbie (Rhonda) Garabrandt, Tonya (Jim) Wallick and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Koch Funeral Home, Freeport, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Mt. Carmel Church with Pastor Sandra Cappel officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy’s memory to Mt. Carmel Church.

Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website – www.kochfuneralhome.net