Christmas cantata at Deersville

On Sunday evening, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., the Deersville community choir will present their Christmas Cantata “The Journey” at the Deersville United Methodist Church. The cantata is under the direction of Denise Smith. The script “The Journey” was penned by Denise Smith. Pastor Mike Cunningham will be delivering the message. Pianist for the church is Holly Brindly. A solo will be performed by Nancy Sukosd. Olivia McMillen and Noah Strickler will be singing a children’s duet.

Diane Palmer of the Freeport area will be signing the cantata. Technical sound director will be Melvin Allen.

Production director will be Kay Cochenour. Tom Porter will be video taping the performance. Voice overs was enacted by Jim McConnell.

The choir is a group effort made up of talented people in the community. Everyone is invited to join the journey of the three wise men to this sacred event. Refreshments will be served following the cantata.