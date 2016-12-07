Marshall Dale Plant

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Marshall Dale Plant, 75, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, December 4, 2016 at the Carriage Inn of Steubenville, Ohio. He was born December 14, 1940 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth Bush Plant.

Dale was a retired supervisor at the Titanium Plant in Mingo Jct., Ohio. He was a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed playing cards at the Cadiz American Legion and attending the Harrison County Senior Center activities in Cadiz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Plant and a sister, Betty Barkman.

Surviving are a brother, Buddy Plant of Waldorf, Md.; a sister, Gretta Lee Langford of Jacksonville, Fla., and a niece Joyce Barkman of Cadiz.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com