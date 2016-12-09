See Christmas Card Lane, Win A Gift Certificate
in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald — December 9, 2016 at 10:11 am | 0 comments
CADIZ - The Harrison County Tourism Council is encouraging the public to take a ride around the park and see the greeting cards now up on Christmas Card Lane at Sally Buffalo Park. Member, Marilyn Monzula and friends have placed a white mailbox with a red ribbon perched atop one of the posts in front of a group of greetings near the first shelter for the public to place their name and phone number inside.
From there, someone’s name will be drawn and a $25 gift certificate for Vineyard 22 and Ormes Hardware will be awarded to the lucky winner. Monzula and the group would like to see the public take in the display around the park and would hope more people would sponsor a greeting card this year.
The drawing is to be held after Jan. 1st
.
