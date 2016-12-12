Dorothy M. Fisher
December 12, 2016
Dorothy M. Fisher, 85 of New Philadelphia, formerly of Freeport, Ohio died Dec. 9, 2016 in New Dawn Retirement Community following a period of declining health.
She was born March 11, 1931 in Franklin, Ohio to the late (Thomas) Olan Purkey and Nellie Elizabeth (White) Purkey. After graduating from Franklin High School, she graduated from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio acquiring a teaching degree. It was during her college years that she met her future husband, Donald Fisher, a student at the Ohio State University.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald L. Fisher of New Philadelphia. They were married June 20, 1954. Also surviving are six daughters: Jayn Devney (Larry) Walk; Lillian (Will) Shaffer; Mona (Mike) Anderegg; Kamelia Fisher; Neladee (John) Reicosky; and Oleta (Lynn) Carpenter; nine grandchildren: Sarah Hall, Michael (Stephanie) Hall, David (Stevie) Hall, Jory Shaffer, Jerrica (Holly) Thomas, James Reicosky, Jason Reicosky, Pare (Jamie) Engstrom, and Abigal Carpenter; four great grandchildren: Quin Thomas, Greenleigh Hall, Logan Hall, Zalea Hall; two sisters, Joy Lyday and Ruth Halcomb, and a brother Tom (Linda) Purkey. A sister Nancy Taylor and her brother Jack Purkey preceded her in death.
Dorothy had many artistic talents. She began playing clarinet in the fourth grade and continued through her high school years playing in the band and in a quartet. She wrote poetry and had several poems published in The National High School Poetry Anthology and in the National College Anthology. She was also a vocalist, singing in the Women’s Glee Club and traveling much of the east coast. After obtaining her teaching degree she taught school, married and moved to Freeport to begin yet a new career, farming with her husband. Even after she would spend hours in the field she found time to sew, knit, crochet, paint, bake, tend her flowers, work crossword puzzles, and feed her birds.
Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 in Koch Funeral Home, Freeport from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service beginning at noon with Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio.
Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website – www.kochfuneralhome.net
