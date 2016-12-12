Fred Clark Leeper

Fred Clark Leeper, age 84, of Jewett passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 in Gables Care Center, Hopedale. Born Sept. 24, 1932 in Rumley Twp. Harrison Co. he was a son of the late Fred L. Leeper and Laura Wolfe Leeper. Clark graduated from Jewett High School in 1951. He worked for a few years at R&F Coal and then Consol until he was hired at Y&O Coal Co and worked for over 25 years at the Nelms #2 Mine in Hopedale. Clark was a member of the United Mine Workers. He was an avid outdoorsman, belonging to both Jewett Sportsman’s Club and Scio Sportsman’s Club. Along with hunting and fishing he also enjoyed working on cars. Clark was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Helen V. Ankrom Leeper on Oct. 10, 2006. He was also preceded by his sisters Edith, Mary and Eleanor. Surviving are his children Terri Jo Simonton of Akron, Tammy (Chuck) Carson of Canal Winchester, Gary Leeper of Scio and Tanya Leeper of the home and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. Koch Funeral Home in Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewett Sportsman’s Club, c/o Mark Triplett, PO Box 332, Jewett 43986 or Scio Sportsman’s Club, c/o Dave Leggett, PO Box 116, Bowerston 44695.