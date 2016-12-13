First Cadiz Snow Tumbling Down
in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald — December 13, 2016 at 1:25 pm | 0 comments
CADIZ - The first Cadiz snow of the season is sticking to the ground with a prediction of one to three inches expected, according to Weather.com. Some reports have said two to four inches, which could happen as the report is predicting at least a 60 percent chance of snow for tonight.
A low of 17 degrees is predicted for tonight and only a 10 percent chance of precipitation for tomorrow. As of a little past 1 p.m. this afternoon the temperature reading across from the courthouse read 29 degrees.
