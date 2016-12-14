Local man arrested on charge of sexual imposition with child

According to a press release, Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers states that his office has made an arrest after an investigation into a report of gross sexual imposition involving a three year old child. The Sheriff’s Office received the initial report on Nov. 7, 2016 and worked in conjunction with the Columbiana County Dept. of Job and Family Services to complete the investigation. On Dec. 14, 2016 Ronald E. Maxwell, 71, of Cadiz township was brought in for questioning by a Sheriffs’ Office investigator. After conducting a lengthy interview Ronald Maxwell was placed under arrest and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the third degree. His initial arraignment will be held in Harrison County Court on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for a $150,000 cash bond.