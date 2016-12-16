John Wayne Patton
John Wayne Patton, 95, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, formerly of Jewett, Ohio, died Thursday at Forest Hills Care Center in St. Clairsville, Ohio. He was born March 18, 1921 in Rumley Twp., Harrison County, Ohio, a son of the late John Leonard Patton and Ethel Shearer Patton Palmer.
Mr. Patton was a retired employee of the Y. & O. Nelms #2 Mine near Hopedale. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Jewett, the VFW, Post 3072, the American Legion, Harrison Lodge 219, F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite, Valley of Steubenville, the UMWA, the Ruritan Club and the Steam Threshers Club. He was a member of the Air Transport Command in the Army Air Corps during WW II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Thomas and Mary Jones and two brothers, Ralph Turner and Harry Patton.
Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Virginia Stewart Patton; a daughter, Genabea Chancey of Bowerston; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Joseph) Wenner of Cadiz and Scott Chancey of Scio; two great grandsons, Ethan and Evan Wenner of Cadiz; and a brother, Roger (Janice) Palmer of Brookville, Florida.
A graveside service and military honors will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Jewett with Rev. David Lee officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 145, Jewett, OH 43986. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.
