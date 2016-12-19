Longtime columnist passes away

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville community lost a valued member last week as longtime Brookville Star columnist Robert A. "Bob" Batz passed away following a brief illness at age 77 on Friday, Dec. 16. His Senior Moments column appeared in the Brookville Star and the Harrison News-Herald on a weekly basis. In addition to working with the Star, Mr. Batz enjoyed working in journalism for 60 years, writing for the Dayton Daily News, where amongst many items he wrote the radio and TV column. Mr. Batz was preceded in death by his first wife Sally in 2009. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Bob Batz Jr. and Anita, Laurie Batz and Allen Booth, Jackie and Tom Erbaugh and Chris and Tanya Batz; grandchildren, Luke, Drew, Alaina, Nick, Morgan and Jesse; great-grandson, Joey; and by his special friend, Tilly. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville with burial to follow in Polk Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the funeral home. An obituary for Mr. Batz appears in this week’s Brookville Star.