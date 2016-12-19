UEO Donates $149,000 to Scio
in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald — December 19, 2016 at 3:09 pm | 0 comments
SCIO - This afternoon, representatives from UEO East handed over a donation in the amount of $149,000 to the village of Scio to assist in their water drinking system projects that are ongoing. The money is part of a larger sum included with the Harrison County Commissioner's $200,000 donation, which is also a part of a matching grant Scio applied for. For further details see our Dec. 24 print edition.
