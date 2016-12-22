Christmas Tree Disposal Announced

HARRISON COUNTY – Tom Butch of the Columbiana, Carroll and Harrison (CCH) County Solid Waste District was present at Wednesday’s Harrison County Commissioner’s meeting to announce the schedule for disposing of resident’s Christmas Trees.

Butch informed the public that if anyone had no use for their tree they could dispose of it at any of four locations listed, which were: The Department of Jobs & Family Services’ building in Cadiz; behind the fire station in Hopedale; the Village Park on Route 800 in Freeport and across from Bakers Food in Scio.

All drop off site will be open from Dec. 27 through Jan. 31 and each site will have a sign posted that reads: “Recycle Your Live Christmas Tree Here.” Butch stressed that no plastics, as in trees, bags, wreaths, tinsel or ornaments are to be brought in to the recycling sites. He said the trees are scheduled to be “chipped up and turned into mulch.” He said that the sites were to be open 24/7.

Other notes of interest in the memo he handed out were suggestions on other purposes for the trees such as, shelter for birds and other animals, weighing the tree down for it to sink in a pond or lake to act as a fish habitat.

“Christmas Tree mulch is good for increasing acidity in your soil. Pine mulch is excellent for shrubs and trees but do not use it in flower and vegetable gardens,” according to the memo.

Anyone with questions can contact the District’s website at: www.cchenvironmental.org or call: 330-627-7311.