Safe Routes To Schools Funding Being Sought

CADIZ – Director of Operations for the Harrison Hills City School District (HHCSD), Mark Kowalski appeared at last Thursday’s Cadiz village council meeting to announce a program that started one year ago. Kowalski stated that he and HHCSD Superintendent, Dana Snider attended an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 11 meeting to seek funding for a safe routes to school program.

“We had to form a committee, go through a process like any grant or plan of which the mayor is on our committee and has attended those meetings with other community officials and members,” Kowalski explained. “And came up with active transportation…” He continued by stating that the goal was to find alternatives for school children to attend school such as walking or biking.

Kowalski said that they wanted to be proactive on the subject before the new school was built and stated that they were close to submitting the school travel plan to ODOT for approval. After that, the funding would be applied for in the approximate amount of up to $400,000, according to Kowalski.

Development Specialist and Transportation Planner for the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA), Kevin Buettner then spoke next basically repeating some of Kowalski’s sentiments regarding getting each step out of the way for giving kids of all ages the opportunity to be able to walk or bike to school if they want.

“Within two miles of the new school 57 percent of the current student body…live within two miles of that new building,” Buettner noted, “which for such a large district, it’s a better part of Harrison County, that’s huge and we want to capitalize on that…” Buettner stressed that the aim was to rid the project of any barriers such as poor or no sidewalks for example.

Buettner described two separate grants they were looking to receive. One is an infrastructure grant, covering engineering costs and can be worth up to $400,000. The second grant is a non-infrastructure grant, which would be for training crossing guards and other types of training involving safety. He said there was “some funding” for this as well but did not give a figure.

Buettner said that the safe schools funding was 100 percent federal money with ODOT pitching in 20 percent of the total amount “so there is no local match needed from the village for the Safe Routes to School.” He also noted that the projects had to be within close proximity of the school but that there were other ODOT funding for projects in other areas of possible interest.

“Now that we have this new school going in we want to maximize the amount of people that can walk and bike and, get the kids out and about and kind of alleviate some of the traffic congestion…” Buettner described.

Kowalski stated that they have scoped out areas for “active transportation” concerning walking and biking, when asked what constituted close proximity to the school. He explained that according to the Ohio Department of Education, children “up to kids K through 8 can walk up to a half mile to school and a half mile is the general rule of thumb okay, providing you have the infrastructure.” Kowalski added that grades 9 through 12 could walk one mile to school. He noted how important it was to “enhance” what the school was doing along with surrounding facilities and what they could provide such as the football stadium and gymnasium at the current location.

Kowalski also informed council how much it costs to operate one bus and noted that once it leaves the yard it costs around $70,000 per year to operate a particular bus.

“So, you eliminate that it can be a win-win not only for the village…” but went on to stress the value in the wellness of the community and the education that comes with active transportation.

Kowalski then explained the actual miles that busses cover for the year, which includes 17 regular routes that cover 2,653 miles per day. He commended his mechanics and drivers where the first bus leaves in the very early morning with the last one coming in about 12 hours later.

Executive Director of OMEGA, Jeannette M. Wierzbicki, stated that they were there to present these ideas and plans for council to soak up and review for future feedback.