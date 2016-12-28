Janet “Jenny Lou” Knight

Janet “Jenny Lou” Knight, 87, of Harrisville, Ohio, passed Monday Dec. 26, at Adena Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Nelson and Charlotte Cullen Anthony. She was a member of the Harrisville United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Knight, stepfather George Shields, brother; Harry Anthony, sisters: Georgiann Nalley and Charlotte “Betty” Borkoski, step-brothers: Bill, Ike and Charles “Lin” Shields; stepsister Adda Mae Starkey.

Janet is survived by sons: George (Sally) Knight of Adena, Ohio, Dennis (Nancy) Knight, daughter: Rhonda (Doug) Rutter, brother Thomas C. (Jeanie) Shields, all of Harrisville, sister Gertrude (Jim) Patton of Cadiz, Ohio, grandchildren: Justin (Brandi) Knight, Travis Knight, Kelsey (Brian) Volk, Lance (Chelsea) Rutter, Lucas Knight, Austin, Knight, Justin (Ann), Anthony (Kelli), Aaron (Klarissa); great grandchildren: Cameron and Riley Knight, Emma Volk, Gage, Gracie, Owen, Kaylee, Audrey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held Friday Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Bowers, officiating.Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com