Margaret Joan Carothers

Margaret Joan Carothers, 84, of Ravenna, Ohio (formerly of Cadiz, Ohio), died peacefully on Dec. 3 from kidney failure. She was survived by her husband of 68 years, Bennie Junior Carothers of Cadiz and Ravenna, Ohio; her children Jack (Patsy) Carothers of Winchester, Va., Robert (Deborah) Carothers of Streetsboro, Ohio, Sharon (Jon) Fleagane of Moorpark, Calif., and Christian (Margie) Carothers of North Canton, Ohio; her brother Douglas (Wendy) Rapp of Hopedale, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ollie and Sarah Rapp of Hopedale, Ohio; her brothers Harold “Deaner” Rapp and Clyde “Buzz” Rapp; her sister Vicki (Lucky) Payne of Gaston, Ind.; and her grandson Jason Fleagane of Moorpark, Calif.

There were no public funeral services in accordance with her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Margaret Joan Carothers to the charity.