Denver Adams Jr.

Denver Adams Jr., 77, of Cadiz, Ohio, died in his home, Dec. 25, 2016. He was born Feb. 23, 1939 near Cleveland, Ohio, son of the Late Denver and Lydia Nation Adams Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose Grabits on Feb. 16, 2016, and three brothers, George, John and Rich. Denver was a school bus driver for the Harrison City Schools for over 15 years.

He is survived by one son, Denver Adams III of Cadiz, and one daughter, Susan Dolecki and husband Mitchel of Cadiz and one sister Arlene Adams of Cadiz. There is also one grandchild, Tyler Dolecki of Cadiz, Ohio.

Per Denver’s wishes, arrangements are at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be sent to the Blackburn Funeral Home at Box 397 Hopedale, Ohio 43976, in memory of Denver.

