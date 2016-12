A White Out In Cadiz

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY – Snow has h it Cadiz with white out conditions as of 10 a.m., though it has let up since. According to Weather.com there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation and intermittent snow showers throughout the day. Interestingly, Saturday is expected to see light rain with an 80 chance of precipitation. Trucks have been seen plowing in Cadiz and throughout the county.